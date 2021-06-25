Queues due to curbs, not frequency of trains: DMRC

New Delhi: Amid long queues being observed outside entry gates of many Delhi Metro stations in the past several days, a trade body met the DMRC chief on Thursday and sought that the frequency of trains be increased to reduce crowding.

Videos of long queues at many metro stations have been widely shared on social media lately, even as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has maintained that it is taking all precautions to ensure the safety of passengers.

A delegation of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CIT) met DMRC chief Mangu Singh at the Metro Bhawan here on Thursday, the trade body said in a statement.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said a multi-point memorandum was submitted to the DMRC chief, in which it has sought provision of entry and exits through separate gates.

The DMRC, while acknowledging the long lines outside metro stations, maintained that this was not due to any reduced frequency of trains. In fact, the DMRC said that it is running all its trains at the same frequency as pre-Covid times.