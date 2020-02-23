QR code trip passes available for multiple trips on Airport Metro line from today

New Delhi: From Monday onwards passengers using the Airport Express line of Delhi Metro will be able to use the QR or quick response code generated on their smart phones for multiple journeys, instead of purchasing or recharging their passes at ticketing counters.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the introduction of this new facility commuters who used trip passes on the Airport line, akin to smart cards used on other metro lines, can now use the QR code generated on their phones to make multiple trips.

The 40 per cent discount per journey available on trip passes "will continue to remain available on QR code enabled trip based tickets", DMRC said.

Presently, the QR code facility was available on the Airport line only for a single trip between an origin station and a destination station, like the ticket coins in other metro lines.

With the new facility in place, passengers no longer need to queue up to recharge their passes or generate a QR code after every trip, DMRC said.

Now passengers can purchase trip-based tickets using 'Ridlr' or 'PayTM' apps without going to a ticket counter at a metro station.

Commuters need to keep in mind that only one QR code trip pass can be purchased per PayTM or Ridlr account at any given point of time.

All they have to do is download one of the two apps and register into them with their valid credentials, including mobile number and email id.

Thereafter, they can proceed to buy a QR code-based trip ticket by selecting the origin station and destination station and selecting the number of trips — 10, 30 or 45.