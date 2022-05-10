PWD will construct three-lane flyover to connect ITO to Ashram

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance the connectivity and decongest parts of the Capital the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct a three-lane flyover for vehicles travelling from ITO towards Ashram at the Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction which will bring relief to commuters who travel between Central, East and southeast parts of the city.



The flyover will come up alongside the existing flyover, which provides connectivity from Ashram to ITO.

According to the officials aware of the project, the new flyover will help decongest the Sarai Khan ISBT and T-junction where several other projects, such as the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), are expected to come up soon. As per the current scenario the Sarai Kale Khan is headed towards becoming the transport hub with the RRTS, Delhi Metro, Nizamuddin Railway station and ISBT all merging at one place.

The department will eventually integrate the various transport means of the area to provide ease to the commuters, a PWD official told Millennium Post.

Once the RRTS station is ready, the area is expected to become even more congested and in order to avoid that the Department has decided to construct the additional flyover which will take the load off surface traffic coming from ITO and provide space for buses and local traffic below, as per reports.

The 545-metre-long flyover will have three lanes and two ramps. The ramp that goes up will be approximately 90 metres long and the down ramp will be 95 metres long. The PWD will also provide two U-turns and one intersection at the grade level. The stilt portion below will be approximately 360 metres long and will have footpaths. The flyover will also help decongest traffic at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Junction.

"Presently, vehicles coming from Akshardham, Mayur Vihar, Noida via the expressway merge at Sarai Kale Khan bus stand and take the existing flyover towards ITO or to reach Sarai Kale ISBT, Ashram or to go to parts of Southeast Delhi which will now be diverted to the new flyover.