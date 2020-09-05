PWD, Traffic police to take steps to prevent road accidents in city

New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked the PWD and traffic police to conduct joint inspections to gauge the need for new signage and other measures to prevent road accidents in the city. The government's home department has directed the public works department and the traffic police to submit a consolidated report within a month. According to an order issued last week, PWD's superintendent engineers and traffic police officers will conduct such inspections in their respective jurisdictions in a coordinated manner. During the inspection, officials will identify such road stretches where signage are required to be installed so that motorists get proper guidance, an official said.