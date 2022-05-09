PWD to hire anti-smog guns and sprinklers to control air pollution

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to hire 5-6 anti-smog guns and truck-mounted water sprinklers to control air pollution in the national Capital, The Indian Express reported.



The anti-smog guns will have a capacity to store 7,000 to 10,000 litres of water. The anti-smog guns spray nebulised water droplets in the air with the help of high-pressure propellers, thereby causing the dust particles to settle down, reports said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, with the weather office predicting mainly clear skies. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 55 per cent.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national Capital settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below

the season's average, while the maximum temperature

settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The IMD had said a fresh heatwave spell will start from Monday, and the mercury may touch the 44-degree Celsius mark on Tuesday.

"The city witnessed 'very light' to 'light' rain due to local development. The winds

from the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal have led to some moisture incursion which

in turn led to cloud formation hence the rain," IMD

scientist Charan Singh had said on Friday.

The city saw a hot and dry March with nil rainfall against a normal of 15.9 mm. It

got 0.3 mm rainfall in April against a monthly average of 12.2 mm.

A heatwave at the month-end had raised the mercury to 46 and 47 degrees Celsius in several parts of Delhi.