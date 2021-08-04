PWD plans massive road overhaul exercise after a spate of cave-ins

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi will carry out complete overhaul of major city roads after the monsoon season gets over to make them sustainable during rainy seasons, PWD Engineer-in-Chief Shashi Kant said on Tuesday. He added that there are a number of roads and flyovers that need to be repaired but it can be carried out only after the monsoon season comes to an end.



According to a study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) on request of the PWD in 2019, several flyovers in the city were in dire need of revamp. Some of those structures were repaired but work on a majority of the flyovers are yet to be done. Officials said that the PWD had been getting complaints of rickety roads, potholes and also witnessed road cave-in incidents so it was required to conduct thorough checks and repair works.

We have already started checking the road strength and its load bearing capacity to minimise chances of road cave-ins, the official said.

Officials said the exercise will cover all major roads where vehicular traffic volume is high. Some of the key stretches where revamp work will be carried out include Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, Rohtak Road, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg among others.

Delhi has been experiencing heavy waterlogging during rains. The city has also witnessed a few incidents of road cave-ins at different locations after heavy downpours.

PWD officials said there are instances of dug-up stretches kept lying open or unattended, posing a threat to commuters, especially during the rains and such work has been stopped.