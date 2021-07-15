PWD Minister inaugurates motorable road in Rohini

New Delhi: Delhi's PWD Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a motorable road and laid the foundation stone for a sewer line in Raja Vihar which has a locality of 30,000 people in Rohini. A dilapidated road was reconstructed and converted into a motorable one and a dysfunctional sewer line was brought back to life.



Residents of the locality did not have a motorable road on which big vehicles like water tankers or ambulances could reach them.

It could not be repaired as the land had been sold to a private owner through a registry in which both the BJP MLA and the corporator were involved. The land had to be bought back by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation through Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The former land owner was compensated by the State Government with three plots of land in Bawana, the PWD department said in a statement.

Jain said that the Delhi Government has done all the work from sewer lines to roads but the BJP wants to take credit for it. "They think they can fool the people but people are smart enough. I think this fake publicity of work is good as people then ask questions and they don't have the answers. People ask why only after Kejriwal ji came to power the issues have come up and then they realise that indeed the AAP Government has done the work," he said.

He also said that he is proud that opposition leaders are taking credit for his government's work which only proves that the quality of work being done by the AAP-led government is extraordinary.