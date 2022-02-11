PWD fined Rs 38 lakh

New Delhi: The Forest Department has imposed a fine to the tune of over Rs 38 lakh on the Public Works Department (PWD) for



failing to remove concrete enclosures around trees in Vasant Vihar.

"As per the latest survey of the forest department in January 2022, there are 387 trees in the PWD area of Vasant Vihar which are still concretised. Therefore, a total fine of Rs 38.7 lakhs (Rs 10,000 each for 387 trees) is imposed upon PWD civil division for concretisation of trees in the area under its jurisdiction," the tree officer of the west forest division said in an order.