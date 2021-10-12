PWD directs officials to ensure disposal of condemned vehicles

New Delhi: Following a Delhi government order, the Public Works Department (PWD) has asked all its officials to ensure disposal of condemned vehicles and submit a report within a week, officials said on Monday.



PWD officials said that the move is aimed at freeing up large parking spaces occupied by condemned or unserviceable vehicles in office complexes and also to get better prices in the auction of such vehicles.

They said the move was prompted after the Delhi government in August directed all its departments to dispose off condemned

vehicles.

Condemned vehicles are those that either have lived their full life of 15 years and become unserviceable or obsolete and cannot be used any further. In Delhi-NCR, diesel vehicles older than 10 years cannot ply, so these are either scrapped or sent to other states where they can run for a few more years

The government auctions these vehicles and disposes them off accordingly. Obsolete or unserviceable vehicles are generally scrapped.

The PWD has issued a circular in this connection in which it has also directed all its chief engineers to monitor the "condemnation and disposal" of unserviceable vehicles under their

zones.

In the circular, the PWD said that it has been observed that a number of unserviceable government vehicles are pending for either condemnation or disposal in various PWD divisions.

In time, non-disposal of condemned vehicles leads to deterioration of their condition and so, the chances of getting better prices are reduced. Moreover, large space is occupied by these vehicles in parking areas.

"All the executive engineers and superintending engineers are advised to initiate immediate action for the disposal of condemned vehicles and furnish a report in this regard within a week. Non-compliance of this circular will be viewed seriously," the PWD circular issued on October

6 said.

According to the officials, switching to electric vehicles and other cleaners fuels is one of the top priorities of the city government. Hence, it is focusing on disposing off diesel vehicles which are older than 10 years.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a winter action plan where he said the focus will be on curbing pollution caused by old vehicles.

The Delhi government has engaged MSTC Limited, a government of India company, for the disposal of condemned, unserviceable and obsolete vehicles of its departments.

The company has been tasked with arranging disposal through e-auctions by occasional advertisements.

According to the procedure, the departments are required to provide the detailed list of unserviceable or condemned vehicles to the MSTC to enable them to take action for their disposal, PWD officials

said.