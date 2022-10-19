PWD 'confident' of completing Ashram flyover extension work by November

New Delhi: Delhi's Public Works Department officials on Tuesday said the construction work of the Ashram flyover extension project will be completed within the given deadline.

They said the construction work is in progress despite complex work conditions.

The six-lane flyover will end traffic bottlenecks at Ashram Chowk, a major intersection of Ring Road and Mathura

Road. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.

"We are carrying out construction activities amid heavy traffic on the arterial Ring Road. Traffic cannot be shut here completely so the pace might have slowed down a bit still we are on course," a PWD official said.

"Despite all these complications we are trying to

complete the construction activities by the end of November. There is no change in the deadline of the project," a PWD official said.

In August this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the construction

site and said the flyover will be completed by November

2022. Earlier, the deadline to build the flyover was September this year.