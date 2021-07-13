Pvt school fees: Govt directed to file written responses

new delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government and other parties to file written submissions in pleas challenging a single judge order allowing private unaided schools to collect annual and development charges from students for the period after the lockdown ended in the national capital last year. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the matter for July 14 after all the advocates said it be given final hearing on Wednesday. Parties may file their written submissions before the next date of hearing. List on July 14, the bench said.

