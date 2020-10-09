Pvt hosp nurse attempts self-immolation outside Gurugram CP's office

Gurugram: Dramatic scenes were seen on Thursday afternoon at the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office where a nurse in one of the city's private hospitals tried to self-immolate herself, alleging that the police had failed to act with the required gusto on her complaint of physical abuse and harassment by a man.

The woman was rescued by police officers present at the spot. According to the CCTV images later retrieved, it was found that the woman was pouring petrol over her body and crying out loudly. The moment she tried to light the fire in order to immolate herself, the officials quickly prevented her from

doing so.

The Gurugram Police said they had subsequently registered a case under Sections 309 (suicide) and 190 (inducing injury to the public servant) against

the woman.

It has been alleged that the woman was disappointed over the reaction of the Gurugram Police over a complaint which she had registered with them against her male friend. The woman had complained of physical abuse and harassment by her male friend, the complaint of which she had first filed with a local police station.

Not happy with the response she received from the officials over there, she then went to the Gurugram Police Commissioner's office where she met senior police officials and mentioned her complaint. Not happy with the assurances given to her, the woman then tried to take her own life.