Pvt entities lifted over 8K MT of inert, C&D waste from 3 landfills

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi has received a request for 10,500 MT of inert and C&D waste from private entities for utilisation. The civic body has already lifted 8,421.75 MTs in less than a month. MCD had previously made an appeal to the people of Delhi-NCR to utilise the C&D waste and inert at the three garbage dumping sites on the directions of the Delhi L-G VK



Saxena.

In order to address the issue of overflowing garbage under MCD's three dumbing sites, the civic body decided to appeal to the people, industry, contractors, road constructing agencies, builders and individuals in Delhi and NCR to pick up and use this reusable waste free of cost.

The L-G had visited the landfill site at Ghazipur on May 29, 2022 and after taking stock of the situation on ground asked officials to explore the possibilities of disposal of inert and C&D waste with public-participation.

MCD offered to give the C&D waste and inert from landfill sites free of cost. The appeal first made on July 21 and later on August 4, 2022, has resulted in various agencies warming up to the idea to use the C&D waste and inert for their own use.

Saxena and MCD had also appealed to other government agencies involved in building and road construction like DDA, PWD, NDMC, NHAI and CPWD, etc. to start using inert and C&D waste for their activities. DDA and PWD have already decided to use the same.

MCD was earlier bearing an average cost of Rs 500 MTs for transportation of inert and C&D waste from landfill sites to construction sites of users like NHAI. With this initiative, MCD will be able to save over Rs 52 lakh in transportation of 10,500 MTs of waste.

Encouraged by these results, the L-G has directed the MCD to further augment engagement with concerned stakeholders and reiterate its appeal to them so that the process of off take of C&D waste and inert could be expedited.