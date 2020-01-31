Purvanchalis will destroy Kejriwal in polls: Manoj Tiwari
New Delhi: BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Friday said that the same Purvanchalis who created Arvind Kejriwal, will destroy him on February 8.
"Purvanchalis will destroy and crush Arvind Kejriwal in one snap of the finger on February 8 in Delhi election. They are the ones who created him," said Tiwari.
He also alleged that "Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are the one who encouraged violence in Shaheen Bagh. Slogans like 'shoot PM and Amit Shah, dig graves of Hindus' were raised in Shaheen Bagh. They were asking for 'Jinnah wali Azadi'. Let's decide on it on February 8. Let Delhi decide."
Delhi is due for Assembly polls on February 8 and results of will be declared on February 11.
