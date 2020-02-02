Purvanchali swing voters to decide Sangam Vihar's fate in 3-cornered fight

New Delhi: The 49th Assembly constituency Sangam Vihar is all set to see a three-way fight with Aam Aadmi Party fielding their incumbent MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, JD(U) nominating former MLA SCL Gupta and Congress putting forward Poonam Azad. The Purvanchali vote bank in the constituency can be a game-changer in the forthcoming polls.



Residents of Sangam Vihar will vote on February 8, keeping in mind issues like roads, water supply, sewerage system, women security and traffic congestion. The constituency has over 1.8 lakh voters out of which 1,08,885 male voters, 79,020 female voters and 11 from the third gender. The constituency is home to a large section of Purvanchalis (people from Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh).

Apart from Purvanchalis, Muslim community and Jats are also found in good numbers in this constituency. In 2015 Assembly polls, Mohaniya had defeated BJP Shiv Charan Lal Gupta by a margin of 43,988 votes.

According to voters, there are issues of bad roads, sewerage systems, cleanliness, drainage in Sangam Vihar but Mohaniya has worked for the development of the constituency. Satender Sharma runs a garment shop in E block said, "We want better roads in the area. Poor roads lead to lack of last-mile connectivity. The constituency has several issues but Dinesh Mohaniya has been approachable. Comparing others he had done development."

Dinesh Prasad, another resident, said, "Cleanliness is another major issue as people throw garbage on roads." Prasad, a native of Gorakhpur, further said that he is living in Sangam Vihar for the last 15 years.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Mandal, a native of Bihar, said, "The roads in D block has been built by the incumbent MLA. He has worked for improving water supply in the area." Another resident said that the lack of roads led to traffic congestion in the constituency.

Arun Gupta, who owns a garment shop in E block said, "There is no development in the area. Lack of roads, waterlogging are the issues in the constituency. I will vote on national issues." Next to Gupta, Faizur Rahman was sitting on a chair. He said there is development in the constituency.

Meanwhile, another resident Chandrika Prasad, a native of UP, stated that focus should be given on employment generation during the election.

Incumbent MLA Dinesh Mohaniya said that during his tenure, filtered water supply was started in the Sangam Vihar and sewer lines were put in the constituency.

"We have ensured overall development in Sangam Vihar area, specifically in terms of building better infrastructure," Mohania said. If he is reelected Mohania has promised to focus more on water supply and drainage systems. He said he will also develop the schools in his constituency. Mohania, who is also vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board, is focussing on the door-to-door campaign.

Meanwhile, SCL Gupta has been fielded by JD(U) from the seat. He said there is no development in the constituency. Sangam Vihar has issues including dirty water, bad roads, no drainage system, poor education facilities. "If I am elected, my priority will be to give pure and safe drinking water to every household in Sangam Vihar and develop infrastructure like roads, drainage system in the constituency," he said.

"No development has taken place in Sangam Vihar. There is poor connectivity due to lack of proper roads. The constituency also has poor drainage systems," said Congress candidate Poonam Azad. According to Poonam, if she is elected, her priority will be to develop roads and resolve water issues.

"Residents have been showing their support to us," she said. Poonam is the wife of election campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad.