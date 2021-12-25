'Punjab Minister misbehaved with staff at CM's residence'

New Delhi: Dramatic scenes were witnessed outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday as Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja reached there with his supporters, raising the issue of his state government's buses not being allowed to operate to and from the airport in the national Capital.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Raja "misbehaved" with the security personnel and the staff deployed at Kejriwal's residence.

According to a verdict of the Supreme Court, inter-state buses can ply from the ISBTs (Inter-State Bus Terminals), he said, adding, "The IGI (Indira Gandhi International) airport is not an ISBT."