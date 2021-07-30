'Pull up officers who sat through Vande Mataram'

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against officers for "disrespecting" the national song "Vande Mataram" by not standing in its honour when it was played during the first day of the Monsoon Session.



The speaker in a communication to the chief secretary also said a report in this connection should be submitted to his office by August 6.

The Delhi Assembly's two days Monsoon Session started on Thursday. The proceedings began in the morning after playing the national song.

While beginning the proceedings, the Speaker observed that some officers in the officers' gallery were sitting while the national song was being played in the Assembly, officials said.

The Assembly secretary sent a communique to the Delhi government's chief secretary on the aforesaid matter, recommending action against those officers who were found sitting as the National Song played.

"I am directed by the honourable Speaker to draw your attention to the fact that during the sitting of the house on July 29, 2021, officers in the Officers' gallery did not stand up while the national song Vande Matram was being played thereby showing disrespect to it.

"Accordingly, the Speaker has decided that necessary action in the matter may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6, 2021," the letter said.

During Thursday's session, the Speaker also expressed deep disappointment that Opposition MLAs had not publicly denounced the GNCTD Amendment Bill, which essentially took away the powers of the House.