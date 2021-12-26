Public health inspector of North MCD held for demanding bribe

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested the public health inspector of North

MCD for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1,75,000 for providing a health trade licence to run a spa here, officials said

on Saturday.

The action was taken against Harish Kumar, the public health inspector, after the spa owner approached the Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday.

"Our team was dispatched immediately to Kumar's house, who is an employee working as the public health inspector, Karol Bagh Zone, Health department of North MCD where he was caught red handed while accepting Rs 40,000 as an initial instalment for providing a health trade licence to the spa," said SK Gautam, special commissioner of police (Anti-Corruption Branch) of the Delhi government.