Psychiatrist spreads 'positive therapy' among Covid patients while in recovery with them

New Delhi: In what is a step towards "positive therapy" for COVID patients, a psychiatric doctor and post-doctoral fellow from AIIMS, Dr Alok Mishra had taken it upon himself to spread positive therapy among his coworkers and other patients after he was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.



Dr Alok Mishra tested positive for COVID-19 on November 11. "I stayed at home for a week and tried to manage it," he said. However, he collapsed due to complications and was brought to the AIIMS emergency in critical condition on November 17. He was later shifted to the ICU of AIIMS Trauma Center for 10 days on November 27.

According to Dr Mishra, he soon started feeling normal and was kept under observation for a few days. He added that all the while he was in the hospital, he wrote a paper developing the Post COVID-19 Mind-Body Care Development Programme, for which the AIIMS Trauma Centre has been suggested.

"After coming out of the coronavirus infection, I was infused with new positive energy. The fear of COVID-19 helped me fight the virus as well. After collapsing, I was indeed shocked because my lifestyle has been healthy. But I did not let the experience deter me. I also realised this attitude could also help other members of my fraternity," he told Millennium Post.

Other healthcare workers in the ward have also expressed how positive the therapy made them feel. "As a doctor in psychiatry, I analysed the post covid recovery. And as we all were in the Covid-19 ward I had the advantage of interacting with other COVID-19 patients. This helped me a lot in understanding their mindset," Dr Mishra, who was discharged on December 6, added.