Provision of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries: Imran Hussain

NEW DELHI:

Hussain, on re-assuming charge as Minister of Food & Civil Supplies and Election, on Tuesday convened a meeting of the Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies (CFS) and other senior officers of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to review the status of implementation of the scheme.

During the meeting, CFS Commissioner briefed the minister about the status and assured that complete action plan is being worked upon and results will be visible soon. He directed the CFS officers to ensure that there is no further delay in implementation of the scheme. This will go a long way in helping the poor and needy to obtain their ration under the National Food Security Act, 2013, at their door step.

Hussain also reiterated the commitment and keenness of of the Delhi government to further improve and strengthen the system of distribution of food grains and to bring transparency in the entire chain of distribution system.