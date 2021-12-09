Providing food to needy topmost priority, HC tells Delhi government

New Delhi: Noting that providing food to the needy was the topmost priority of any welfare state, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to ensure that a fair price shop to distribute ration under the PDS scheme is set up in Delhi's Baprola within two weeks.



Justice Najmi Waziri of the Delhi High Court was hearing a contempt petition with respect to the non-compliance of an earlier order directing that authorities set up the shop at a convenient location inside the neighbourhood.

The initial petition had argued that the ration shop in the area was 2.5 kms away from the residential area - because of which women and other residents would have to walk through deserted stretches and forests to collect rations.

However, the Delhi government had contended that since only 320 ration card holders lived in the concerned area, it was not feasible to open a fair price shop catering just to them. The government had said each fair price shop must serve at least 1,000 residents.

Eventually, the court had directed for the shop to be opened at an earmarked spot inside a Community Centre. But in Wednesday's hearing, the court said that this spot was lying vacant and that it must be put to use for the use of the general public.

"It is well within the Government's power to requisition the shop opening of FPS on urgent basis because provision of food to needy citizens would be the topmost priority of welfare state," the court said.