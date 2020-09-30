Protests erupt outside Safdarjung after Hathras gangrape victim succumbs

New Delhi: As personnel from the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary stood guard outside Asha's home in Hathras, her father, brother and other family members — numbed by the news of the 19-year-old's death - stood outside Safdarjung Hospital here, demanding justice and refusing to leave until justice is delivered.



"The doctors informed us about her death around 5 in the morning," Om Prakash, father of the victim told Millennium Post. Too shocked to speak, the father sat in one position as scores of people surrounded him demanding justice.

The situation at the hospital became chaotic and tense as the news of the victim's death spread. As the post mortem was being conducted, people from Bhim Army entered the hospital and started protesting. "We are with you and we will not go till the time you get justice," one of them told the victim's father.

The victim's brother, Sandeep was too shocked to comprehend anything. He said that the hospital authorities in Aligarh Hospital, where she was admitted forced them to bring her to Delhi. "There has been negligence on behalf of the hospital. We were pressured to bring my sister here. We were told that she would be admitted to AIIMS, but she was brought to Safdarjung. We could not comprehend anything due to this," he said.

He further said that the environment back home was tense with the community expressing their anger over the case. "Our village keeps witnessing fight like situations, but never have we seen something like this. We are very humble people and no one can say any ill against us," Sandeep said, adding they want the accused to be hanged for this.

However, as the family waited to receive Asha's body, they were informed that the police had taken it away without letting them know, which caused another commotion in the area.

When Millennium Post asked the authorities at the mortuary about the body they said, "The police took the body with them. The family had earlier signed a form, which is why their signs were not needed later," one official said.

However, police later said that the body would not be taken anywhere without intimating family members as the crowd outside Safdarjung swelled. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was protesting at the hospital, met the father and assured him of justice. Speaking to Millennium Post he said, "This is murder and nothing else. She was at a government hospital back home for 14 days but was okay. One night here in Delhi hospital she died and I believe that something has happened here. No daughter and mother is safe in Uttar Pradesh."

By 7:30 pm, there were CRPF personnel, Delhi Police personnel in riot gear and officials from the Uttar Pradesh Police trying to disperse the crowd and escort the victim's family out. By evening, members of the Mahila Congress in Delhi had also arrived at the hospital, seeking justice. Some of the protesters were detained by police during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the family demanded that the case be prosecuted in Delhi to ensure justice and the safety of the family members.

The police, however, said that the victim's family was not on a dharna and were successfully convinced to move out. They added that authorities from Hathras also spoke to the family and assured them of justice.