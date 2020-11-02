Protests demanding justice for Nikita Tomar turn violent

gurugram: Protests have been raging in Harayana's Faridabad area ever since news of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar's brutal murder by her stalker became public. However, a large protest meeting organised on Sunday saw considerable violence, as a result of which police resorted to a lathicharge.



The protestors not only blocked the Delhi-Agra Highway in Ballabgarh, where the murder took place but some of them also resorted to hurling stones at law enforcement officials, as per the police. To disperse the protestors, police said they had to resort to a lathicharge. Faridabad Police Commissioner OP Singh has said that 10 policemen were injured in the violence.

The incident of violence occurred after a "mahapanchayat" (massive gathering) was announced at the Dussehra grounds in Ballabhgarh.

"At around 11:30 am there were some angry protestors who began damaging the properties at the Delhi-Agra Highway and began hurling stones at our personnel. We had to use some amount of force to bring the situation under control. The matter was brought under control and was prevented from further escalation," said a senior police official from Ballabgarh Police.

Singh said during questioning it was found that a majority of the 30 had come from places outside Faridabad district including Gurugram, Mewat, Palwal, Delhi and Noida. Some of the youths were carrying lathis and stones as well and had come with a "pre-planned intention to vitiate the atmosphere", police said.

The intention looked to disturb peace and harmony. We are investigating if there was any conspiracy angle involved, Singh said. The highway was blocked by protesters for a few minutes and the road was cleared soon, Singh said.

At the site, the protestors demanded a quick trial in the case and demanded the death penalty for the culprits involved in shooting dead Nikita. With the reports of the main accused Tausif putting pressure on Nikita to change her religion so that he can marry her, the protestors also demanded a law against 'Love Jihad'.

Interestingly the Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has also stated on record that the State Government was mulling over bringing of law against love jihad.

Meanwhile, the 'Mahapanchayat' decided to accord martyr status to Nikita and sought exemplary punishment for the accused. Despite grave pressure put on her by the main accused to marry him and convert to Islam, she outright refused and even sacrificed herself. The 'Sarv Samaj' (mahapanchayat) gave her martyr status.

"Further, the Mahapanchayat decided to organise a Shradhanjali Sabha on November 8 in her memory. We have demanded that the case should be tried by a fast track court. The woman's family should be given compensation by the government and provided police security, a member of the Mahapanchayat told reporters in Ballabhgarh.

Nikita, a BCom final-year student, had come out of her college after appearing in an exam on Monday afternoon when she was shot dead outside the place in Ballabhgarh allegedly by the man who had been forcing her to marry him, according to police.

Police have so far arrested three people in connection with the case. Tausif and Rehan were nabbed on Tuesday, while Ajaru was held on Thursday. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to carry out the probe.