Protests continue in city, cops maintain tight vigil

New Delhi: On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in the national Capital, a number of protests against the amended Citizenship Act were held in the city. On the other hand, the Delhi Police maintained a strict vigil and carried out flag march in sensitive areas.



The city police made elaborate arrangements to ensure that there was no protest around the Ramila Ground where Prime Minister Modi addressed rally, Areas like Jantar Mantar, Jamia Millia, Nizammudin, and Connaught Place witnessed multiple peaceful demonstrations.

A large number of people took out a solidarity march in south Delhi on Sunday in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students and those facing police action during protests against the contentious law. People were holding placards and shouting slogans 'Inquilab Zindabad'. The protesters demanded scrapping of the law during the march in Alaknanda area. The Rapid Action Force has also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to deal with any situation. Police also reached out to people and thanked them for maintaining peace in their areas.

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law order. Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar told Millennium Post that flag march was held in the area and confidence-building measures were taken. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya thanked people through the Twitter account of DCP Northeast Delhi. "Thank you for helping Delhi Police in maintaining peace," he tweeted.

The protesters, including students and civil society members, said they were deeply hurt and distressed by the police "brutality" on those against the Citizen Amendment Act, but "our protest is about our rights". "We will not let others hijack our agenda. We are here to speak about our people. You cannot always ask one to take more people," Tripura's royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, who was present in Delhi.

Hundreds of people dema-nding scrapping of the CAA participated at a public meeting in Delhi's Connaught Place, waving the national flag and holding placards carrying couplets and catchy messages. Students, doctors and artists were among the scores of people who gathered at Central Park against the law. The national Capital had witnessed several violent protests over the last few days.