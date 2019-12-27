Protests against CAA, NRC remain peaceful

New Delhi: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continued in the national Capital on Friday. From Jamia Millia Islamia to Jama Masjid demonstrations took place all over the city, amid heavy deployment of security personnel and under drone surveillance. Delhi Police claimed that law and order was maintained throughout and no violence reported.



Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) continued its peaceful protest outside gate number–7, with Jamia Coordination Committee organising various events here. "While many of us have also gone to protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, we will continue to protest at the university," said Sahil, a member of JCC. Noted speakers have been invited to Jamia. The university has also been witnessing hoards of celebrities. Besides Jamia, Shaheen Bagh continued to witness all-time protests. People have slept under the night ever since December 15. Delhi University has also been witnessing peaceful protests with numerous events taking place.

Albert, a PhD student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said the condition in the state is not good, while the internet is suspended at 21 places in Uttar Pradesh. "They know students can mobilize people to protest against what is wrong and this is exactly why they want to curb our voices. People need to know what is happening in UP," he said.

A student alleged that he was beaten up by the police after they checked his Aadhaar card. "Why beat me up after checking my Aadhaar. Did they do it after getting to know my religion?" he shouted from the bus that was detaining him.

As UP Bhawan saw detentions, Zakir Nagar also witnessed peaceful protests.

Braving cold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi to protest against the changes in the citizenship law, that provide for Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities facing persecution on religious grounds in the three neighbouring Muslim countries.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal were among those who joined the demonstrations. Lamba hit out at the central government, saying "unemployment is the real issue in the county, but you (PM) are trying to put people in a queue for the NRC, as it was done during demonetisation".

The protesters were carrying placards that read 'Save the Constitution, don't divide India'.

Meanwhile, the situation remained peaceful in the N-E Delhi on Friday as city police conducted flag march in various parts of the district to maintain law and order and peace.

Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Alok Kumar told Millennium Post that the situation in the area remained peaceful on Friday. "We continuously met local people and positive messages were given. They were told to stay away from violence and maintain peace in their respective areas," said Joint CP, adding that they have used drone to keep a tab in the district.

The police organised flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas. The Delhi Police also held meetings with the local people in the area to maintain peace and harmony. Delhi Police was using drones to keep a vigil on the situation. Meanwhile, a school girl was seen giving roses to DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya.

"I gave roses to sir and ask him to maintain peace in the Seelampur," the girl said. DCP Surya, Additional DCP RP Meena were regularly keeping a tab on the development in the district.

As prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been in place in the district since a month after protests turned violent, the police have urged people to not participate in any demonstrations that could turn violent. A march that was supposed to march towards prime minister's house from Jor Bagh was also stopped.