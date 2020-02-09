Protestors open barricades for funeral procession

New Delhi: Protesters in Shaheen Bagh on Sunday open barricades to make way for a funeral procession to pass-by. One half of the road linking Noida to South Delhi has been blocked for nearly two months now by an ongoing sit-in against the CAA-NPR-NRC.



Meanwhile, a protester at Shaheen Bagh said, "We respect each other and by allowing the procession to pass through, we have not done anything unusual. We have allowed buses and ambulances as well."

Video of men pushing away the barricades for the procession has gone viral on social media, which has gained both positive and negative reactions from the people. While many criticised the protesters for blocking the road and "allowing the procession to pass-by". Others saw the human factor and applauded the move.

The video was shot by Shuaib Raza who uploaded the video on his Twitter handle. "Some time back at the protesting site of Shaheen Bagh, as a funeral procession walked by people removed all the barricades," he wrote.

Shaheen Bagh is at the centre of several controversies over the past several weeks. Women of Shaheen Bagh have been protesting for over 50 days against the Citizenship Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register.

On Sunday scores of people joined the protest at Shaheen Bagh to raise their objection towards CAA and NRC. Numerous noted speakers and artists have been coming to the protest site. Meanwhile, langar is being distributed at the protest site. People from Sikh community have been preparing food for the protesters.

The protest site has seen violence and received criticism but people continue to protest peacefully there. The protest at Shaheen Bagh is led by the local women of the area.