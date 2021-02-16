Protesting farmers in and around Gurugram vow to intensify agitation

Gurugram: Despite assurances given by Prime Minister Narender Modi in both Houses of the Parliament on the three farm bills, farm unions that are protesting in and around Gurugram are not convinced.



In the coming days, the farm unions have committed that they will be intensifying their protests to put pressure on the Central government to take back the farm bills. On February 14, farm union leaders along with the protestors held marches in solidarity with soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack two years back.

The farm leaders also plan to hold unity marches for farmers in areas in and around Gurugram on February 16 to mark the birth anniversary of Chottu Ram, hailed as one of the tallest farm leaders in the country.

Amid their plans of intensifiying the protests, constant efforts are also going on to hold several mahapanchayats where there are plans to garner support of villagers and farmers. After a massive gathering at Nuh, a gathering was organised in Sohna where flaws of three farm bills were discussed. Buoyed by massive crowd gathering at Nuh mahapanchayat, now farmer agitators from Nuh along with farmers from Alwar plan to protest at FarrukhNagar near Gurugram. A large number of protesters from South Haryana and Rajasthan are right now camped in Shahjahanpur along the Haryana-Rajasthan border for more than a month.

Substantial number of farmers earlier had also occupied sites at Palwal and Rewari.