Protesters wear bandages in solidarity with Jamia student who lost one eye

New Delhi: On a cold Sunday morning, many protesters were seen wearing bandages over one of their eyes and head. "This initiative has been taken to stand-in solidarity with Minhajuddin, a Jamia Student who lost an eye in the Delhi police attack on anti-CAA protesters on December 15 this year," said a protester outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).



As the story of Mohammad Minhajuddin, who lost vision in one eye allegedly during police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15, Jamia Coordination Committee gave a call to people to stand in solidarity with him. Many women, men, and children followed heed and were seen covered in bandages.

Since December 15 this year, Jamia has witnessed innovative and artistic ways of protesting. Whether it is the recreation of the Jamia library outside the campus or innovative paintings and placards held by the people, everyone is trying to get their voices heard.

"We are going to continue this way of protests, because violence won't get us there," said Salma, an alumnus of Jamia, who had joined the protest.

From plays to poetry and music, JMI has very strategically used art to raise their voices against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC. On Sunday, scores of people stood outside Jamia's gate number – 7, as JCC organized a play called 'Jamiawala Bagh Students under siege', inspired by the events of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"This is a group from Jamia Hamdard, who had come here to present the play," said Arshad, a member of JCC. One of the organisers of the show said that the play depicts the current scenario of the country.

"This country is divided into two parts. The whole idea of the play was to show this. These are turbulent times and we all need to stand in unity," he said. Meanwhile, a group of people was seen reading poetry in one corner of the road.

"Hard times call for innovative measures so that people can hear the truth," said a protester outside Jamia. Moreover, JCC has averred that the protest will continue till the time the government doesn't pay heed to their demand of withdrawing the citizenship law.