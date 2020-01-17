Protesters open new front at Turkman Gate and Seelampur
NEW DELHI: When the police removed a handful of anti-CAA protesters from Turkman gate on Thursday morning, they had little idea that the crowd would return in huge numbers and stage protest holding tricolours and placards in their hands.
Huge crowd was seen in Friday evening moving towards Turkman Gate as the protesters staged a sit-in dharna which includes many women. This is seen as a Shaheen Bagh style protest where the women have been sitting on dharna for more than a month now.
"The police tried to remove us forcibly on Thursday morning. They also stopped us from filming the act. However, we are here and will continue our protest," said a woman protester.
The Delhi police also was deployed in the area in large numbers but restrained from using any force on Friday.
It seems that the police action against the protesters are fuelling in more
protest.
It was seen in Jamia when the Delhi Police entered the library and thrashed students, Shaheen Bagh emerged as a protest venue which became a larger protest venue than Jamia itself.
Meanwhile in North East Delhi's Seelampur, locals on Friday gathered for namaz and women sat on 'dharna' against the Citizenship Amendment Act ( CAA ) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). A sea of women along with their children staged 'dharna' and raised slogans against CAA.
Children and women were seen holding posters that read slogans like -- 'CAA-NRC ke khilaf aurato ka inquilab (Women's revolution against CAA)'. Similar protests by women are also seen at Khureji in Northeast
Delhi.
The fact that a large number of protesters are women is making it more difficult for the Delhi police to act against them or use force.
