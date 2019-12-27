Protesters marching towards PM's residence stopped by police
New Delhi: Hundreds of people marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and to voice their protest against the CAA and the NRC were stopped by police on Friday.
The protesters took part in the march with their hands tied so they can't be blamed for violence and arson during the protest.
The protesters, including Bhim Army members, began marching from the Jor Shahe Mardan Qarbala in Jor Bagh and were stopped by police at a barricade on the way to the prime minister's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg a few kilometres away.
