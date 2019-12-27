Protesters marching towards PM's house stopped by cops
NEW DELHI: Hundreds of activists and protesters on Friday held a demonstration from Dargah Shah-e-Mardan in south Delhi's upscale Jor Bagh area demanding the immediate release of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, who was arrested during the anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid last week.
The protest was organised by the Anjuman-e-Haideri and Bhim Army workers.
The protesters started their march from the Dargah towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
However, they were stopped before the Jor Bagh metro station by the Delhi Police.
The protesters holding the national flag, photographs of B R Ambedkar and Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded Azad's release. They also tied a black ribbon on their wrists as a mark of protest.
Azad was arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj on December 21, a day after his outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.
