Protest sites under watch to ensure free & fair polls: EC

New Delhi: Amid a tense environment over anti-CAA/NRC protests across Delhi, the Election Commission of India on Monday said that the protest sites are under watch to ensure that polling personnel or voters face no obstruction on the election day.



EC on Monday reviewed the poll preparedness for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi. It was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. The Commission also reviewed necessary activities for poll preparedness with Central Observers assigned for the forthcoming Elections.

According to the EC press statement, observers assured the Commission that preparations are on schedule and gaining momentum with respect to all requisite polling day arrangements. "Adequate deployment of Police forces and CAPF companies is being done and protest sites are under watch to ensure that no obstructions for polling personnel or voters would hamper movement on February 8," reads the statement.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had on Friday visited Shaheen Bagh to assess the situation and preparedness ahead of the assembly elections.

The Commission emphasised on the need to take strict action against intimidators and violators of the law; enforcement of preventive action be taken promptly to ensure smooth movement near all polling stations, maintain peace and ensure free and fair polls on February. "Adequate night stay arrangements for polling staff on duty and due vigilance by expenditure observers need to be stepped up and stringent action be taken so that electoral atmosphere is not vitiated," the statement added.

CEO Arora held the review meeting to ensure that due steps should be been taken for smooth coordination amongst various wings of the administration and police forces of adjoining states particularly at border check posts for preventing illegal movement of cash, liquor, arms or anti-social elements. The Commission advised the concerned state officers to ensure due facilitation of cashless treatment, if required, to security forces deployed on election duty.

CEO Delhi informed that registration date has accordingly been extended to February 5. He added that distribution of wheelchairs at polling booths is being augmented where the larger number of loco-motor disability voters have been registered.

Besides Delhi chief secretary and police commissioner, the meeting was attended by top officials from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana through video link. Nodal officers from the Union Home Ministry and the Railways were also present.