Protest may be politically motivated: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police probe into the Jamia Nagar violence on Sunday has now revealed that the incident might have been politically motivated.



One of the FIRs filed in connection with the case, a copy of which has been reviewed by Millennium Post, showed that six people, including three local politicians and an ex-MLA, were named in the suspect column.

According to police, the complainant in the case was SHO (Jamia Nagar) Upender Singh himself.

"On the day of the incident police got information that there was a large number of gathering including students, political parties members at Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg," Singh said in his complaint, adding that these people were planning to march to Parliament to protest the NRC and CAA.

Police said that at around 3 pm on Sunday, a few local politicians along with a few members of student unions were leading the protest.

"In the last two to three days, an ex-MLA and local politician were instigating local protesters. These two men were raising slogans against the NRC and CAA," an official

said.

On Sunday, the protesters hindered the movement of traffic on Mathura Road and later, they torched public and private vehicles, including four buses.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, with the help of loudhailers, were telling protesters to not indulge in any kind of violence.

Later, the protestors started pelting stones and in order to curb the escalation, the Delhi Police fired 52 tear gas shells, the SHO's complaint read. Singh continued that even after the tear gas shells were fired, protesters continued to pelt stones.