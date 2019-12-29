Protest march against CAA continues in city
Tussle between police and Jamia admin over CCTV footage lingers
New Delhi: Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NPR) continued at different parts of the city on Sunday. Since December 15, this year, protests have been taking place in various corners of Delhi.
While a peaceful march, on Sunday, was conducted at Hauz Khas near Laxman Public School, another took place from Shaheen Bagh to Jamia Millia Islamia. Meanwhile, Jamia continued its protest against the bill. Numerous events have also been lined up to cater to more people outside the university. Speakers from across the country are also coming and speaking to the crowd.
Even on Sunday scores of people joined the protest march against CAA and NPR. Shaheen Bagh has also been witnessing all-round protests. Women and children have been at the forefront of these protests there. Zakir Nagar has been witnessing protests against CAA and NRC as well.
"Till the time the government doesn't acknowledge our demands, we will continue protesting," said Ahmed, a resident of Zakir Nagar.
Protests have been peaceful so far. In Jamia, the helpdesk has been set up by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), where grievances of the injured students from December 15, protest is being taken down. However, the members are still thinking about the next plan of action.
"As High Court has rejected all the petitions in this regard, we felt it was futile to file anything at this stage," said a member of JCC at the helpdesk. Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia administration and Delhi Police are having a tussle over the CCTV footage of the alleged barging-in of police personnel inside the campus in December, this year.
The police have claimed that the CCTV recording of the December 15 incident is yet to be procured by them, and said that they need it for investigation. The administration, on the other hand, has said they
are still thinking about the decision.
