Protest in DU over alleged ABVP attack on Women's Day

New Delhi: Students from Delhi University on Tuesday protested against the recent attack on activist Nodeep Kaur and rape survivors, who were attending an event at Arts Faculty on March 8. According to Rajveer Kaur, Nodeep Kaur's sister and a student of DU, who was present at the event, alleged that the students belonging from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) entered the event and tore the posters, while many students were beaten up.



Speaking to Millennium Post Rajveer Kaur said, "Over the past few years, we are seeing an increasing number of rapes and other atrocities against women, which is why we conducted a programme on Women's Day where rape survivors could spoke. While the survivors were giving their speeches, ABVP members came and tore our posters and also clothes of some women and instead of helping us, the police detained us. We are here because it is important to take a stand, which we will do no matter what."

Kaur also said that ABVP members have also written a letter to the Home Ministry calling the event anti-national.