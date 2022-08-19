Protest for antiretroviral drugs continues in Delhi

New Delhi: As protest by a group of HIV-positive people alleging shortage of certain antiretroviral (ARV) drugs reached 30th day on Friday, officials from the National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) held a meeting with them and assured fresh supply of medicines.

Denzil Basil a protestor told Millennium Post that the administration have told us that the fresh supplies were

being expedited and airlifted to priority locations. However, we have told the administration that we will continue the

protest until all HIV patients in India start receiving one month of medicines.

Jyoti Rawat, 32 have been struggling with this disease for more than a decade. He said, "My life got stuck since then and I had to spend my money to get treated in hospitals. I had no work since pandemic. He further added that the shortage is only adding to our troubles because this virus doesn't care about anything. My family has abandoned me because of my disease and I have to live alone with the stigma and discrimination". Around 40 HIV positive patients are holding placards and protesting against the shortage of life-saving drugs outside the NACO's office in Delhi.

ARV drugs are critical to patient care and it's life-preserving for people who have been living with HIV.