Protest continues as student bodies stand with Jamia

New Delhi: Day after a Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot during a march on Thursday, different student bodies have come out in solidarity with the students on Friday, as protest continued at several places.



The bodies also condemned the attack on Jamia student Shadab Farooq, who was shot by an assailant, when he opened fire on a group of students.

From Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), Students Federation of India (SFI) to J&K Students Association condemned the attack.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) while condemning the attack said, "We want an FIR not only against the assailant but also the BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, and Parvesh Verma, who have been spewing venom in their speeches." The attack on Farooq is being linked to the recent speech given by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur where he raised slogans of shooting those who were anti-nationals.

Meanwhile, J&K Students Association Condemns attack on Jamia student and demanded strict action against the accused. "Targeting an innocent in broad daylight at point-blank range in full media glare and police cover is a highly deplorable and condemnable act. Such criminals should be brought to book under the court of law," said the association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami.

Meanwhile, JNUSU on Friday held a march inside the campus catering towards various issues including CAA, NRC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sedition.

"There is no place for UAPA, Sedition, NSA and CAA-NRC-NPR in the Democratic Republic of India. Dissent strengthens a Democracy. The biggest crime against India is the attempt to destroy its inclusive democracy and institutions. March to protest this onslaught," said

JNUSU. The students also raised their voices against the arrest of Sharjeel Imam, Akhil Gogi, Kafeel Khan, Shaheen School, in Karnataka's Bidar and Chandrashekhar Azad. Jamia Millia Islamia also continued their peaceful protest, which entered its 51st day.