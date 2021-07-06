Protection extended for woman who wilfully converted to Islam

New delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday extended the interim protection till July 22 granted to a woman who claimed that she and her family are facing life-threats and being witch hunted by the UP police, media and vigilante groups after her wilful conversion from Hinduism to Islam.



Justice Rekha Palli noted that no one appeared on behalf of Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police and the UP government, against whom the woman has raised grievances and said it needs to hear them before passing any orders.

Despite service of advance notice, none appeared Respondent no 4 and 5 (UP authorities). It appears that the primary grievance raised by the petitioner (woman) is against respondent no. 4 and 5 who are situated beyond the territorial jurisdiction of this court.

Before passing any orders, it is deemed appropriate to hear them, the court said and directed the woman's counsel to serve a copy of the petition to the counsel for UP in Supreme Court.

List on July 22. In the meantime, interim orders to continue, it said.

The high court had on July 1 granted interim protection till July 5 to the woman and had asked Delhi Police to take appropriate steps to protect her, noting that she was a young woman who has expressed apprehension regarding her security.

Advocate Tanya Agarwal, representing the woman, submitted that the petitioner was 29-year-old and has willfully converted to Islam from Hinduism in Delhi and that she apprehends that she will be forcibly taken to Uttar Pradesh and will be reconverted to Hinduism.

Advocate Sameer Vashisth, representing Delhi Police, said the woman has stated that she has no grievance against Delhi Police and her issue is only against the UP authorities.