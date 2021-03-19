Prostitution racket operating from 150 WhatsApp groups busted, four arrested

new delhi: A prostitution racket which was running through 150 WhatsApp groups having more than 1,000 clients, was busted in the West district. Police have rescued one minor girl and arrested four people including two women. Police identified the accused as Sanjay Rajput (35), Anshu Sharma (21), Sapna Goyal (24) and Kanika Roy (28).



Police said on January 22, a case was registered by a complainant regarding the kidnapping of her minor daughter. During the probe, police gathered information that the missing girl could have been taken to Bihar for the supply of illicit liquor. After two months, the exact location of the kidnapped girl was traced to Majnu ka Tilla. The kidnapped girl was rescued from their possession.

"The examination of the rescued girl has unearthed a wide prostitution syndicate which was being operated by the accused persons on several WhatsApp groups where they used to circulate her photographs," police said.

The victim rescued further told that she was kidnapped by two unknown people when she went to a nearby shop to purchase chips. They lured and invited her to have some birthday cake in their home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the girl went with them to their residence where after eating the birthday cake, she fainted. Thereafter, they forcibly took her to Majnu Ka Tilla where she was handed over to their other associates. They used to torture and drug her. The team of ACP Sanjay Sharma arrested the accused.

Police said the rescued girl was sold to a prostitution racket and supplied several times to clients at different places including five-star hotels. The syndicate was operating through 150 WhatsApp groups of escorts having more than 1,000 customers across the country. Further probe is going on, an official

said.