'Proposal brought in Nr MCD to sell Shalimar Bagh MCD Primary School'

NEW DELHI: AAP senior leader and MLA Atishi on Saturday said that after looting the money of the poor, BJP is now set to rob off their children's right to education by selling MCD schools to the mafia.



She said that a proposal has been brought to the North MCD Standing Committee to sell Shalimar Bagh MCD School at throwaway prices. 2800sqmtr land worth over Rs 500 crore being sold for a mere Rs 126 crore to benefit BJP's own people.

She added that BJP's hate towards the poor's children goes to an extent that they're razing down a school to build a car parking. She stressed upon the fact that the Kejriwal Government is working day and night to educate children, while BJP is hell bent on ruining their lives.

AAP's North MCD Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel asked Adesh Gupta to answer why MCD is not paying workers despite earning thousands of crores and having taken a 10,000 crore loan from the Kejriwal government. He added that Adesh Gupta & his BJP leaders will be greeted by flying shoes instead of votes by the people of Delhi if they don't come out clean. AAP will investigate all of BJP's scandals and favouritism when it comes to power in MCD.

Addressing the BJP-led MCD's misgovernance, Atishi said, "The BJP has now come to terms with the fact that the people of Delhi have made up their minds to oust them from the MCD in the April elections. As of today, all the sitting councillors in the BJP-led MCD, its politicians and other workers are well aware that the people of Delhi are fed up with them and their misgovernance.

They know that come MCD elections in April 2022,

the people will vote them out of power in the MCD and bring the Aam Aadmi Party to replace them. This is why, the sole remaining aim of the BJP these days is how to make as much money as possible in these few months they have left, how to fill their pockets to the brim. The BJP-ruled MCD's current agenda is limited to just shameless money-making tactics".