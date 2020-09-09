Property dealer duo shot dead in Gr Noida condo parking lot

Greater Noida: Two people who ran a property dealing business together in Noida were on Monday night shot dead by unidentified armed assailants while they were having a drink with their friends inside a parked car in the parking lot of the Anjara Le Garden society in Greater Noida West. The deceased have been identified as Dal Chand alias Virat Sharma (30) from Faridabad and Arun Tyagi (22), a native of Bisrakh village.



According to police, the incident took place around 9 pm on Monday when the duo was sitting inside a Tata Harrier car along with their two other friends when armed assailants, possibly contract killers, fired indiscriminately at the car.

"The criminals came on foot and started firing indiscriminately on the car. Sharma received seven bullet injuries during firing while Tyagi was shot with two bullets. The other two occupants of the car were unhurt in the incident" said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (zone-II), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Police investigations have revealed that Sharma belonged to a political family and had an old rivalry with another group from their village. In 2011, Sharma's brother was killed by the rival gang and in 2017, he was accused of killing two of his enemies and had also been to jail.

Significantly, Sharma's family has produced a written complaint which was submitted by Sharma at Bisrakh police station on September 3, in which he alleged a threat to his life from some men over a monetary dispute. The family alleged that if police could have reacted on time, Sharma would be alive.

"Sharma was out on bail and was running a property business along with Tyagi, the office for which is located in Ajnara Le Garden Society. We have detained the other two persons, who were present inside the car at the time of the incident for questioning and they were identified as from the maintenance staff of the society. An FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered against 7-8 persons who have been accused by Sharma's family" the DCP added.

The officer added that they had identified two suspects with the help of CCTV footage and that they had circulated their pictures to nearby police stations for identification. "Prima facie it appears that the incident is a fall out of a monetary dispute, however, we are probing the case covering all possible angles," said Chander.