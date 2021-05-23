Property dealer beaten to death by 15

gurugram: A 38-year-old property dealer was brutally beaten to death by 15 men in broad daylight near Sector-86. The deceased has been identified as Hargovind. Hargovind's family members in their formal complaint lodged at Kherki Dhaula Police Station have alleged that this was a murder committed at behest of a person named Mukesh. The family members have claimed that Mukesh had had a property and money feud with Hargovind and was constantly threatening him.

On Saturday at around 1:00 pm when Hargovind was travelling with his friend Sandeep from Farrukh Nagar to Sikanderpur Barha, he was stopped midway by a Fortuner near Sector-86. Heavily armed with country-made revolvers, chains, iron rods, sticks the miscreants first forced the deceased to step out of his car and then began to beat him mercilessly. Six people have been arrested while the main accused is still at large.