Promotion for 3 who shot down Rohini gunmen

New Delhi: Days after the bloody courtroom shootout in the Rohini District Courthouse here, in which most wanted gangster Jitender Gogi was assassinated by rival gang members, who were gunned down by cops, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited the court complex to review the security there and also recommended an out-of-turn promotion to the three officers who shot down the assailants.



The three officers are commandos from the Delhi Armed Police and will be given an out-of-turn promotion for having handled the situation as quickly as possible and in turn saving the lives of all others present in the courtroom.

On his visit, the Commissioner visited the courtroom where the shootout took place and so did the Crime Branch team investigating the case and the security lapses behind it. Reports said Asthana was at the crime scene for more than an hour.

He is then reported to have contacted the Delhi Armed Police and recommended that the three personnel who had shot down the gunmen be rewarded for their bravery.

A senior police officer said, "The Commissioner contacted us and said the policemen who controlled the situation at Rohini court will be rewarded suitably," the Indian Express reported.

Significantly, soon after the shootout, Commissioner Asthana had kicked off a major rejig in the Delhi Police's ranks, paving the way for 6 women DCPs to head a district — the most ever. In the set of transfers, the Delhi Police also gave Robin Hibu, the Special CP (Armed Police) additional responsibility as Managing Director/Delhi Police Housing Corporation.

Hours after the shooting, Asthana had told television news that he would not tolerate this "security lapse" at the courthouse and that would do whatever necessary to punish those responsible for security there.

According to lawyers and many court staff, the Rohini court complex did not have functional metal detectors and that there was id verification of those who pretended to enter dressed as lawyers.