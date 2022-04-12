Projs worth Rs 776 crore OK'd to clear landfills

New Delhi: Towards achieving the objective of remediation of legacy landfill sites in a time-bound manner, the Centre has approved projects worth Rs 776 crore to remediate 253 lakh metric tonnes of waste spanning 186 acres of land across Delhi, officials said



on Monday.

A high-level meeting was held on Monday by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to discuss the progress made in the remediation of the three legacy dumpsites in areas — Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa — under the three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Officials said that of this amount, Rs 174 crore had already been released to the Delhi government and as an immediate follow-up, the Delhi government has been requested to disburse them to all municipal corporations here, after adding the requisite UT share to the funds.

It was further decided that municipal corporations in Delhi and DDA would jointly discuss and settle all land-related issues in order to facilitate the remediation process. DDA was also requested to explore opportunities to use less than six mm fractions of inerts as soil enricher in their horticulture and bio-diversity parks, to the extent

feasible.