Project Sunshine drive held under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

New Delhi: The inaugural session of project sunshine, a campaign for legal awareness was held at Al Jamiat Islamia Islahul Banat on Friday. The students presented various activities impressing the gathering with their exceptional talent.

Project Sunshine is a campaign for legal and constitutional awareness about Civil Laws and Fundamental Duties in Madrasas of Delhi under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' It is an initiative of Delhi waqf board in collaboration with Delhi state legal services authority and district administration.

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Delhi, a brainchild of Dr Mohd Rehan Raza, CEO, Delhi Waqf Board /ADM (Shahdara). It is expected that the project sunshine will empower the students through legal awareness and transform them into a responsible citizen fruitfully contributing towards nation building. Dr Raza stated that any positive change in the Muslim community's status can only be achieved through internal reforms. Education is one such tool which transcends all barriers to enlightenment and empowerment.