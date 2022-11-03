Prog for students to join professional courses to be designed soon: Sisodia

New Delhi: A program will be designed in which ITI students and graduates can interact with school students and encourage them to pursue professional courses in these institutes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday. Sisodia interacted with the students of ITI Khichripur and discussed the importance of ITI courses and their career aspirations after ITI.



The students said that ITI's professional courses have raised their confidence and strengthened their belief in their ability to fulfil their aspirations far more than that after graduation. The Deputy Minister said that the students emerging

from training institutes like ITI will initiate a new chapter for the development of India with their ability.

The Deputy CM said: "Thousands of graduates are lining up for jobs in the market for which those who have cleared grade 8 are also eligible. In such a situation, what is the use of a graduate degree which cannot empower students to find suitable employment?"

"But even today, in India, as well as in several other developing countries, children are unfairly made to believe that unless they complete their graduation, they would not be able to achieve much professionally. However, on the contrary, in developed

countries — the focus lies on technical education and skill building," he said.

He said that it is crucial to encourage students to adopt professional courses in a society where it is believed that if a student doesn't pursue graduation, there is a huge gap in the education of the child. The ITI courses are recognised to be at par with grades 11 and 12 in the Delhi government's Skill University and students having studied from ITI can take admission in degree and diploma courses.