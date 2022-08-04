Professor appointed by JMI without fulfilling requisite criteria: HC told
New Delhi: The UGC Wednesday told the Delhi High Court a professor in the Department of History and Culture at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), whose appointment is under challenge, was hired by the university despite not having the required qualification and in violation of the selection procedure.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) made the claim in written submissions which it has sought to place on record before the court in a plea challenging the appointment of Dr Nazim Hussain Al-Jafri.
The high court has sought the response of the varsity on the UGC's application.
You file a short reply to the application, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said while listing the matter for further hearing on August 30.
The high court had earlier reserved its order on an appeal which was filed challenging a single judge's decision dismissing the petition challenging the appointment of the professor.
In its written submissions, the UGC's counsel said he has been provided with instructions which also highlight the mandatory nature of the UGC Regulations of 2018 and that the appointment in question had to be in compliance with these regulations.
