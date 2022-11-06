Proclaimed Offender from UP held in Delhi

New Delhi: The police team of South Delhi's Maidan Garhi police station recently arrested a rewarded Proclaimed Offender, 27-year-old Kuldeep Singh Solanki, cops said on Sunday. On Saturday, the team received secret input regarding the presence of a desperate criminal who was carrying a reward of Rs15,000 and already declared P.O., absconding in a murder case at Amanpur police station of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh and evading his presence before the court.

Police also added that the information was further developed and local enquiry into the area was conducted. After that, the team laid a trap near Pradhan Chowk, Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar. After some time of pointing out the informer, the accused Kuldeep Singh Solanki was apprehended from Gali No. 5, Near Pradhan Chowk, who was residing there by hiding his identity.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he was wanted in the case, registered in December, last year, under sections 147/148/149/452/307/302/504 IPC at Amanpur police station.

Moreover, he was declared Proclaimed Offender by the local court on December 23, 2021, cops confirmed. Further a cash Reward of Rs15,000 was also declared by S.P. Kasganj on his arrest.