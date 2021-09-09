Proclaimed offender arrested for duping Aircel of Rs 1.76 crore

New Delhi: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police on Tuesday arrested 36-year-old proclaimed offender Chitresh Mohan Sharma in a 10-year-old case of duping a telecom company, Aircel, of over Rs 1.76 crore from the Jaitpur area of Dwarka district here.



In January 2010, Aircel's authorised representative complained that one Deepak Rawat claiming to be running a company in the name of M/s LA Bella Export and Import Ltd got issued 10 mobile connections with fake ID proof and used them for international roaming calls worth Rs 1.76 crore.

During the investigation, it was revealed that 10 postpaid numbers were issued in the name of Deepak Rawat. He requested the telecom company for an international roaming facility on the numbers, an officer quoted.

After a while, Aircel received information from Nepal Telecom that some people are utilising international roaming facilities from Nepal with very high usage. A detailed investigation revealed that these calls were routed through Nepal to the USA and Maldives.

However, the investigation could not establish the identity of Deepak Rawat as the documents provided were fake.

Later on, after scrutiny of documents, it was revealed that there was no entity in the name of Deepak Rawat and the present accused Chitresh was the man posing as Deepak Rawat who was absconding and later on declared a proclaimed offender by the court.