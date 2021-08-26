Process of issuing caste certificates must be streamlined: Delhi minister

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday took up people's grievances over obtaining caste certificates with district magistrates to make the process easier, according to an official statement. Chairing a meeting on the issue, Gautam said the process of issuing caste certificates in the national capital needed to be streamlined like other services that fall under the doorstep delivery category.

"It has come to my notice that despite the doorstep delivery of government services, applicants of caste certificates still have to report to the District Magistrate offices for submission of papers. This defeats the purpose of doorstep delivery of services," Gautam said in a statement issued by the minister's office.

"People of Delhi should face no hassle in the process of issuing caste certificates; streamline the process like all services under doorstep delivery of services," Gautam said.

He added that the district magistrates needed to prepare guidelines to ensure that applicants do not have to visit the DM office to submit documents. "If the documentation is complete, then the applicant should not be called to the district office. The application process should be hassle-free just like all the services under 1076 (doorstep delivery of services scheme)," the minister said.

"Many women are separated or even abandoned by their husbands. In such cases, the child is unable to apply for a caste certificate as it needs the documents of the father," he said.

"This needs to be amended immediately. The documents of the separated mother should suffice while applying for the caste certificate of the child," the minister said.